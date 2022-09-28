Cashel Community School - Catering for diversity, embracing change and promoting mutual respect

In valuing the rich traditions on which the school is founded, Cashel Community School caters for diversity, embraces change and promotes mutual respect and partnership through a broad range of learning opportunities which nurture the development of responsible young adults.

Here at Cashel Community School we are very aware of how dramatic a change it is for any student to transfer to a new school. The transition from Primary to Secondary School is a significant milestone in a child’s life. We operate a week-long induction for all 1st years so that they really do settle in and familiarise themselves with our school and how it works. This happens in tandem with our 6th year “Links” who are on hand to support and assist our new students. We want them to feel safe, secure and happy here with us at Cashel Community School.

1st Year Students will be in a class group of no more than 24, very similar to their 6th class group size. The 1st Year lockers are based in the front of the building giving students space to adjust to life here at Cashel Community School. Our Guidance department and Chaplain regularly connect with 1st year students to see how things are going, giving students a sense of belonging and community.

Cashel Community School provides a comprehensive range of programmes and subjects at Junior and Senior cycle. As a Community School we offer a very broad range of subjects which will afford a range of career opportunities to our students. Boys and Girls have equal access to the full range of academic, business, scientific and technical subjects.

Educators recognise that students have a range of learning styles. Our broad and varied curriculum maximises students’ opportunities to flourish. All 1st years fully immerse themselves in the 10 option subjects that we offer here in Cashel Community School. These are offered on a half year modular basis so that all students can be very sure of the choices they make going into 2nd Year.

STEM subjects are very well represented here in the School-Science (Biology, Chemistry, Agricultural Science and Physics) Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are offered to LC level. STEM education puts an emphasis on preparing future generations to be successful in their careers. The skills which are honed as part of STEM education are broadly applicable in an increasingly wide range of careers. Preparing today’s children to become the innovators and inventors of tomorrow begins with STEM subjects.

Our range of extra-curricular activities grows year on year and we encourage students to get involved from day one.

Transition Year is an optional extra year at Senior Cycle which allows the student to mature as a person, develop a wide range of skills and experience the adult world of work.

The school boasts a range of facilities- computer rooms, interactive whiteboards, science laboratories, music rooms, art studios, technical workshops, equipped gymnasium, sports playing courts and pitches.

Pastoral Care is an integral part of the holistic education offered in the school and is catered for through a structured Peer Support System, Tutors, Chaplaincy, Guidance Counselling and Learning Support Education. Well-established discipline structures ensure that all students have the opportunity to learn, grow and develop in a safe and caring environment. Student well-being is an important driving force behind learning. Our staff is committed to making the School a place that responds to students’ needs. We recognize that well-being is a vital part of the school experience, just as important as academic performance.

Here at Cashel Community School we believe that happy Students make better learners. Friendships and relationships in the school community are the most important factors in a happy school.

