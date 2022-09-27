Revolving Credit with Tipperary Credit Union
What Is Revolving Credit ?
Revolving credit is our new facility which allows you to apply for a credit limit up to a set limit of €8,000.
It is different from a standard loan in that the repayments made replenish the amount available for you to spend. Therefore it's a credit that can be used repeatedly up to a certain limit. A normal loan can't be used again after it's paid off.
You apply once. If approved you can borrow funds easily up to your credit limit as required. No additional application process.
Interest is charged on the outstanding loan balance only, not the entire credit limit. No separate annual facility charge.
Repay your regular monthly payment as required – this decreases your balance and increases your available funds.
Revolving Credit is similar to a credit card or overdraft whereby you can borrow up to your limit on a continuous basis but with no annual charge.
Revolving Credit: Benefits
What Is Needed To Apply?
Revolving Credit allows you flexibility to access money up to a set amount known as a credit limit.
Once you make repayments on revolving credit , that money is once again available for use minus interest charges.
To apply Freephone 1800 62 22 62 or Visit https://www.tipperarycu.ie/revolving-credit-enquiry/
Call to any of our branches at any time to apply for a loan, there is no need to make an appointment. One of our dedicated Lending team will talk you through the application process.
Call our free phone number 1800 62 22 62 and we will take your application over the phone.
Send us an email to info@tipperarycu.ie and a member of our team will contact you and take your loan application.
