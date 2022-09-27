Revolving Credit with Tipperary Credit Union

What Is Revolving Credit ?

Revolving credit is our new facility which allows you to apply for a credit limit up to a set limit of €8,000.

It is different from a standard loan in that the repayments made replenish the amount available for you to spend. Therefore it's a credit that can be used repeatedly up to a certain limit. A normal loan can't be used again after it's paid off.

You apply once. If approved you can borrow funds easily up to your credit limit as required. No additional application process.

Interest is charged on the outstanding loan balance only, not the entire credit limit. No separate annual facility charge.

Repay your regular monthly payment as required – this decreases your balance and increases your available funds.

Revolving Credit is similar to a credit card or overdraft whereby you can borrow up to your limit on a continuous basis but with no annual charge.

Revolving Credit: Benefits

Apply for a revolving credit limit of €250 up to €8,000.

1, 2 and 3 year terms available.

Cheaper interest rate than a credit card

No Annual Charge

Quick and Easy Application process – Minimal paperwork required.

Drawdown funds online in seconds – no additional application forms.

What Is Needed To Apply?

Proof of Identification i.e Passport or Driver's license.

Bank Statements may be required.

Proof of Income

Once approved no additional paperwork or application forms required.

Revolving Credit allows you flexibility to access money up to a set amount known as a credit limit.

Once you make repayments on revolving credit , that money is once again available for use minus interest charges.

To apply Freephone 1800 62 22 62 or Visit https://www.tipperarycu.ie/revolving-credit-enquiry/

Call to any of our branches at any time to apply for a loan, there is no need to make an appointment. One of our dedicated Lending team will talk you through the application process.

Call our free phone number 1800 62 22 62 and we will take your application over the phone.

Send us an email to info@tipperarycu.ie and a member of our team will contact you and take your loan application.

