Search

26 Sept 2022

support local journalism #endjournalismvat

JOBS ALERT: The Watershed are hiring for multiple positions

JOBS ALERT: The Watershed are hiring for multiple positions

JOBS ALERT: The Watershed are hiring for multiple positions

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Sept 2022 1:44 PM

Would you like to play your part at one of Ireland's leading leisure facilities, work in an NQS Outstanding awarded environment and learn about the Leisure Industry? We are looking for positive, professional and dedicated individuals to join our team in a variety of different full-time and permanent roles!

The Watershed has established itself as an excellent facility and a very significant enhancement to Kilkenny’s sport and leisure infrastructure. The multiple usage and visitor numbers grow year on year and are testimony to the wisdom of the initial investment decision of Kilkenny Borough Council and Kilkenny County Council, in 2008.

Annual recipients of the National Quality Awards ‘Outstanding’ level, awarded by the Leisure Industry’s governing body Ireland Active, The Watershed are actively recruiting for a Fitness Instructor, Cleaning and Operations person, Receptionist, Swim Teachers and Lifeguards, to help them continue to offer the highest levels of customer service to their many members and patrons.

The Positions:

  • Fitness Instructor - NCEF qualified (or equivalent), with class teaching experience
  • Cleaning and Operations Person - experience advantageous, full training will be given
  • Receptionist - cash handling/point of sale experience required
  • Swim Teacher - current teaching qualification required
  • Lifeguard - current Lifeguard certificate required

The successful applicants will work as a part of a team and will report to the Manager on Duty.

What's in it for you?

  • Excellent hourly rates, commensurate with the position and level of experience
  • Teaching supplements in addition to hourly rate
  • Payment for breaks
  • Training and development
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Free access to all fitness and leisure facilities
  • Staff discount scheme on a range of services and retail

Email amanda.menton@thewatershed.ie with your CV or if you require further information call Amanda on 056 7734625.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media