Positive Ageing Week - Shining a light on the importance of hearcare screening

According to the HSE, 8% of adults have significant hearing loss and need intervention – that's roughly 300,000 adults in Ireland.

Despite this, many people often ignore the signs of hearing loss, concerned about being judged by others. To combat this, Specsavers has pledged to test and screen a quarter of a million people by the end of 2022.

They aim to encourage more people to think about their hearing as part of their overall health and take the proactive approach by booking in for a hearing test.

Specsavers Clonmel Store Partner, Karen Dunlea said: ‘Our hearing changes over time and for different reasons, which is why people experience different types of loss at different stages in life’.

It’s worth having your hearing checked if you notice any change in your hearing, regardless of your age - most of the time hearing loss happens gradually, making it harder to notice if you’re not hearing as well as you used to.

However, there are a few signs that might indicate you need a hearing test.

Signs you might need a hearing check:

You find it difficult to listen to conversations or the TV when there’s background noise

Speaking and hearing people on the phone is difficult, even in a quiet room

You have to ask others to repeat themselves often, or it sounds like they’re mumbling

You might find it hard to keep up with conversation when in group situations

You might feel stressed or tired from having to concentrate while listening

Family members will mention that the TV is too loud, or that you’re shouting

Loved ones might hint that you’re finding it difficult to hear too

