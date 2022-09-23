Killenummery and Killery Community Hub - Introducing a new series of Health and Wellbeing events

The Killenummery and Killery Community Hub is a community centre for local citizens in the area which works to provide services that the locals want and need.

The Killenummery and Killery Community Hub have recently begun to host a range of events, specifically their Health and Wellbeing seminars.

The launch of the series took place on August 29, 2022 and the first seminar will be carried out on September 29, 2022.

The Health and Wellbeing seminars cover a range of topics with a focus on Mental Wellbeing.

The aim of the seminars is to provide ground-breaking insight into how to manage our Mental Health and promote positive Mental Wellbeing.

The inspiration for the Health and Wellbeing series derived from the challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and the continued struggle arising from the aftermath of the pandemic.

The current cost of living crisis is imposing a significant amount of anxiety onto individuals and families and this will prevail through the winter months, particularly due to the rise in cost of diesel, oil and the cost of food.

Amongst these challenges, maintaining positive Mental Health and Mental Wellbeing is crucial. Each seminar involves a series of talks from several advocates of Mental Wellbeing.

The event was launched by RTÉ journalist and acclaimed author, Carole Coleman and was joined by Chairperson of the Leitrim County Council, Eita Reynolds; Guest speaker Martina Mitchell discussed stories of great Resilience amidst Great Adversity; and they were also joined by M.C. John Lynch from Ocean FM.

The first seminar of the series includes talks from Guest Speakers Andy Moran, Leitrim GAA Senior County Manager and ex-Mayo footballer; Frank Diamond of A.L.P.S (All Lives Are Precious); Justin Campbell, ex Galway hurler and previous manager of the Rutland Centre in Dublin; Martina Mitchell who will once again discuss her powerful story of Resilience amidst Great Adversity and Kinlough man Colin Regan, who is the GAA Community and Health Manager at Croke Park.

Irish Eurovision Winner Charlie McGettigan will join the diverse line-up to provide entertainment for all. The event will be hosted by Mental Health advocate Valerie Colgan, who is also the Co-Founder along with Hubert McHugh of 'Leitrim's Health is Wealth' programme.

Topics discussed at the Health and Wellbeing seminars include the importance of exercise to mental health, suicide prevention, struggling with addiction to alcohol, drugs and gambling, stories of resilience amidst great adversity, and much more.

The events essentially provide a safe space for discussion about our Mental Health. The Health and Wellbeing seminars are not to be missed, the events are free and open to everyone.

“Help Us to Help Others!”

*Sponsored Content