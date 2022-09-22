Search

22 Sept 2022

Ursuline Secondary School Open Evening on September 28 2022 from 4.30PM - 18.30 PM

Ursuline Secondary School Open Evening on September 28 2022 from 4.30PM - 18.30 PM

22 Sept 2022 6:01 PM

The Ursuline Secondary School will once again open our doors to 5th and 6th class girls, along with their parents, for our Open Evening on Wednesday 28th September. This will take place from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Having missed out on the opportunity to welcome you over the past couple of years due to Covid Restrictions, it will be very special to again allow you the chance to visit us. Open Evenings are a wonderful way to sample the atmosphere of a school and we are confident you will find ours warm and welcoming.  

On the day, girls and their parents will be welcome to explore the school building and to see the array of facilities enjoyed by our students. You will also learn about the broad range of subjects on offer throughout the school and get the chance to take in the many extra-curricular activities available to our girls. You will get to meet the teachers on the evening while current students from across all year groups will be there to show you around. 

School Principal, Ms Tríona Gleeson, will speak to parents at 5.15, and this will be repeated again at 6.15. Further information is available via the school’s social media channels, while this year’s prospectus is available for you to look through on the school website at www.uct.ie  

We look forward to meeting you on Wednesday, September 28th, and hope you enjoy seeing what our wonderful school has to offer. 

*Sponsored content

Local News

