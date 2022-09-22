Search

22 Sept 2022

Positive Ageing Week - Shining a light on the importance of hearcare screening

Lili Lonergan

22 Sept 2022 4:27 PM

The importance of hearing health at all ages, and more particularly as we get on in life cannot be overemphasised.

The simple ability to be able to be involved in day to day social interactions, meetings and games can be severely inhibited by reduced hearing.

When new technology is considered, this situation does not have to be tolerated and indeed positive steps should be taken to alleviate the problems.

Often hearing loss can be caused by blocked ear canals, by wax and Dougan Audiology offer a service for checking both problems.

Also, there can be problems with the middle ear area with congestion and blockage which again we can test for and diagnose efficiently.

Often, people have a long standing hearing loss which they tend to ignore but then in recent times has become very problematic. The use of newer technology in hearing aids has proven to be very successful in recent times.

Dermot Dougan has been involved in audiology for 35 years and offers independent consultancy service to all patients guaranteeing best value with all hearing aid products. Above all else, it is a local service provided by local people and the practice has recently moved into a state of the art premises in No. 7 Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

We look forward to welcoming you and offering our comprehensive services for both young and old.

For further information or indeed an appointment, please contact Dermot Dougan or Ashlee O’Brien, both fully qualified and are waiting to help you with your hearing requirements, on 052-6128005.

*Sponsored Content

