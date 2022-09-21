CASTING CALL - Actors needed for upcoming promotional video
A production company called Bottle are shooting a promotional video in the Kenmare area on the first week of October and are looking for people who would be interested in the following roles:
This would be a single day of filming and we would have a fee to offer.
Acting experience would be preferred, but not essential.
If you are interested, please respond with your headshot and your details/profile description to leanne@bottle.ie by Monday, September 26.
