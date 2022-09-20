O'Gormans Pharmacy - Serving the people of Clonmel for 75 years

Located in Clonmel town centre, O'Gormans pharmacy has been passed down through three generations of the O'Gorman family, Suzanne, who is the present owner, her father, Kevin and her grandfather Paddy.

The pharmacy offers many different services, such as covid and flu vaccinations, blood pressure checking, emergency contraception, asthma inhaler technique, smoking cessation and prescription advice.

We also provide an excellent passport photo service and carry a number of well known brands, such as Cerave, La Roche Posay, Mam baby products and the Babyboo range of bibs and blankets.

In 2020, we joined up with the Life Pharmacy support group which allows us to provide a more efficient prescription service and wonderful offers on vitamins and skincare.

As part of the Life pharmacy group, we are able to offer our customers a loyalty card scheme whereby people can accumulate points on each sales transaction. This has proved very popular in our pharmacy.

So for all your medical, baby or beauty needs, the friendly staff at O'Gormans pharmacy are always willing to help.

You can follow us on Facebook and Instagram for all our latest offers.

*Sponsored Content