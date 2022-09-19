Search

19 Sept 2022

Sammons Pharmacy combining history with a modern approach to customer care

19 Sept 2022 12:45 PM

Established in 1889, Sammons Pharmacy, Devlins Medical Hall, has been dispensing medicine and serving the people of Thurles continuously for over 130 years. 

PJ Devlin built the premises which was later owned by Mark Molony. In 1962 Donal Sammon bought the business which today is run by his daughter Carmel Sammon.

We aim to provide a professional service while keeping up the tradition of caring for our customers' individual needs.

Pharmacy has changed a lot over the years, however the interior of the premises has not changed since PJ Devlins time. 

We stock brands including SoSu, BBold, Yardley, Sculpted by Aimee, Jenny Glow, Nivea Ziaja and a wide range of perfumes, aftershaves and gift sets.

Photo courtesy: Tipperary County Council - Tipperary Studies Digtial Archive

Our friendly staff are on hand to give excellent advice and we always have plenty of special weekly offers in the shop. 

Services on Offer:


* Christmas Club has opened to allow our customers to put your gifts away and pay off weekly for an easier Christmas. 


* Free gift wrapping Service


* Drug Payment Scheme


* Medical Card


* Long Term Illness


* Free Contraception for 18 -25 year olds


We also have a phone in service so our customers can ring in ahead and we will have their prescription ready for when they arrive. 


Sammons Pharmacy, Devlins Medical Hall, 50 Liberty Square, Thurles  0504-21104


Check us out on Facebook sammonspharmacy

* Sponsored content

