Liberty Pharmacy - 'Helping you to live well'

The theme of this year's World Pharmacist Day is “Pharmacy United in Action for a Healthier World”.

Promoting the value of pharmacy and encouraging actions that result in better health is central to the core ethos of Pharmacist Kate Kennedy. Since she opened her doors in 2007 she has continually been promoting and advocating ways for patients to improve their health. It is the pharmacist’s duty to see that people get the best from their medicines. She uses her experience, knowledge and medical expertise to ensure that patients get the best treatment. She spends her time advising customers and patients on their medicines, ensuring that they are taking them correctly and that they understand how they are working in their body. The importance of empowering patients to take responsibility for their own health conditions is at the forefront of Kate’s belief in effective healthcare.

Kate and her staff are dedicated to providing exceptional advice and support to patients with chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, diabetes, COPD and mental health issues.

Now more than ever the customers are conscious of their own health requirements Kate and her team are here to enable customers to stay well in the first instance and advise at the earliest stages of the requirement for appropriate medical attention.

Kate has seen this first hand as a leading pharmacy that has participated in the Covid 19 vaccine programme and how the community of Thurles have been proactive in looking after their needs. Liberty Pharmacy supported the local GP's in the area by running a very effective vaccine service to help take some of the pressure off them.

The team here at Liberty Pharmacy have seen a dramatic change in the behaviours of our patients and customers, now in this post-Covid healthcare climate individuals are more focused on improving their own health, so the team work relentlessly to promote self-care and want to make a difference in people’s life. To put it simply let us help you live well!

Liberty Pharmacy

Liberty Square

Thurles

0504-90604

sales@libertypharmacy.ie

Facebook

Instagram

*SPONSORED CONTENT