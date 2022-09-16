O’Meara’s Pharmacy - Serving the parish of Borrisokane and surrounding areas for more than 25 years

Search

16 Sept 2022

Read our Ploughing Championship news!

16 Sept 2022 3:24 PM

O’Meara’s Pharmacy has been serving the parish of Borrisokane and surrounding areas for more than 25 years. Founded by Breda O’Meara in 1997 we are an Independent Community Pharmacy located in Borrisokane, Co.Tipperary.

We aim to provide a comprehensive, quick, and friendly service. At O’Meara’s Pharmacy, you will find a superb range of cosmetics, skin care, fragrances and gifts to suit all ages and budgets. We also stock a large range of accessories such as bags and scarves and have an in-house passport photo service. In store, we have well-known brands such as Clarins, Tipperary Crystal, Kilkenny Silver, SOSU, Flomar cosmetics & Knight and Day Jewellery.

 

If you have a health concern or need some expert advice regarding your prescription medication or any over-the-counter remedies there is always a pharmacist here to help!

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for stock updates, especially at Christmas.

O’Meara’s Pharmacy, Main St, Shesheraghmore, Borrisokane 

Phone: 067-27300

*SPONSORED CONTENT

