O'Sullivan Pharmacy Fethard - Serving the community for over 100 years

O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy Fethard

History

Established in 1917, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy is situated on the Main Street in Fethard. The Pharmacy has served the surrounding community for over 100 years and has an experienced and knowledgeable healthcare team. Managed by third and fourth generation Pharmacists Jimmy (who won Pharmacist of the year) and Jack.

Prescriptions

We dispense all prescriptions. You can ask your GP to forward your prescription to jamesfosullivan.fethard@healthmail.ie. We offer competitive prescription prices. We can help you to register for the Drug Payment Scheme which caps monthly spending on prescription items at €80 per month. We offer a free blister-pack service, packing the medication with colour-coded pictures of the tablets for safe administration.

Free contraception scheme

We are registered with the HSE to provide the free contraception scheme to females aged 17-25. This covers oral contraceptive pills and devices. You can bring in your contraceptive prescription or your GP can send it to the email address above and we can fill it for free. Contact us on (052) 61 32111 for further info.

Vaccination and Services

We offer a free Flu and Covid-19 vaccination service. Contact us to book a slot. We also perform travel antigen testing, blood pressure + blood glucose checks and measure for compression stockings.

Offers

To mark ‘Menopause Awareness Month’ this October we will have special offers on Women’s Health supplements. Check out our Cleanmarine stand and ask a member of our healthcare team for advice.

Cleanmarine for Women just €19.95

Cleanmarine Menomin just €19.95

Range of products

We stock a wide range of brands including Nuxe, La Roche Posay, Vichy, Roger et Gallet, Seavite, Olaplex, Cerave, Dublin Herbalist, Armani, Mugler, Ralph Lauren and many more. We have a great gift selection, jewellery, watches, diffusers, candles etc and offer a complimentary gift-wrapping service.

Veterinary

We offer have a fully stocked veterinary section in the shop and staff with veterinary training and knowledge who are happy to help. We are experienced in dispensing veterinary prescriptions and stock a large variety of equine products and small animal products.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp us on (089) 6022935 to order prescriptions in advance or with any general queries – we are happy to help.

Social Media

Check out our socials for updates and offers:

Facebook (OSullivans Pharmacy Fethard)

Instagram (@osullivansfethard)

Twitter (@jfosullivanfeth)

Website (info@jfosullivan.ie)