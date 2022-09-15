Celebrating World Pharmacist Day 2022 at O'Sheas Pharmacy!

This Sunday is World Pharmacist Day and we would like to wish all our friends and customers a very happy and healthy day!

O’Sheas pharmacy has been open in Kilkenny since 1996. It is owned locally by William & Siobhan Mulhall. Our amazing and friendly staff are dedicated to the very highest customer service and are always happy to look after your healthcare needs. Our pharmacy team take time to listen to our customer's needs and provide the very best advice.

We have been developing our services over the last number of years.

Influenza Vaccines

Covid-19 Vaccines

Emergency Contraception Consultations

Viagra Assessment consultations

Blood Pressure Monitorring

Prescription ordering service

We provide Vaccination Services for Flu and for Covid-19. We also provide Emergency Hormonal Contraception consultations, sometimes known as Plan B. We give Viatris Viagra medical assessment consultations in a professional and confidential way. Whatsapp your prescription order to 0874084110 and have your prescription waiting for you when you arrive.

We stay open until 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays for your convenience.

Please check our website HERE and see our online offers, where you can click-and-collect or have your purchases delivered.

Extra 10% Discount for Kilkenny People readers. Use kilkennypeople as your coupon code at the checkout. Offer valid until 31 October 2022.

We have some very special offers to help you celebrate!

Special Offers

Udos Oil 500ml €21

Super 8 probiotics €22.95

Revive Active 30s €55

Menomin menopause support €22.95

*SPONSORED CONTENT