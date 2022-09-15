This Christmas is sorted with the Longcourt Hotel

2022 has been a brilliant, busy year all round for Longcourt House Hotel and this winter season will be no different.

After two years of celebrating Christmas apart, we are planning a glittery, cheesy all out 80’s party night each weekend in the run up to Christmas.

With themed cocktails, the finest 80’s décor, cuisine from the decade as well as live music and a DJ these party nights are not to be missed. They are perfect for work groups, groups of friends and families to get together.

We are also delighted to be welcoming back the one and only Santa Claus who will be spending time at Longcourt House Hotel chatting with all the boys and girls from West Limerick and beyond in our winter wonderland.

Tickets for both our Christmas Party Nights and Santa Visits will be on sale very soon so for more information and updates be sure to follow our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Located on the N21 and is a mere 5 minute walk to the centre of the bustling and vibrant town of Newcastle West, Limerick’s County Town.

*Sponsored Content