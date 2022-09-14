Search

14 Sept 2022

You are invited to Coláiste Íde Open Day on October 8th

14 Sept 2022 3:29 PM

Coláiste Íde Boarding School Dingle, an all-Irish boarding school for girls, provides an alternative environment that enhances the learning journey and growth.

With dedicated Academic Staff and Teams to ensure the well-being of our students, we develop the personal qualities and skills that colleges, universities and employers value. Sociable and supportive, fun and enterprising - Coláiste Íde has everything you could wish for while studying with us.


Coláiste Íde Boarding School Dingle is situated on the grounds of an elegant Georgian home which was the former estate of Lord Ventry. It is surrounded by 104 acres of estate which includes 50 acres of woodland.

The college was established by the Department of Education as a preparatory school for girls in 1927 and run by the Sisters of Mercy. Since its inception as a preparatory school in 1927 the college has nurtured many hundreds of fluent Irish speaking teachers from throughout the country.

Following the ending of the preparatory school scheme in 1961 the Sisters of Mercy continued to run Coláiste Íde as an all-girls second level boarding school educating students through the medium of Irish for state examinations.

Coláiste Íde, Baille an Ghoilín, An Daingean, Co Chiarraí, Éire

Phone 066 9151211

Email: info@colaisteide.com

www.colaisteide.com

