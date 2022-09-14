Moate Business College - Let today be the start of something new!
Moate Business College (MBC) is one of the largest colleges of Further Education in the Midlands region, catering for over 400 full time students. With thirty years of experience, we have an excellent reputation for providing learning opportunities that support students to develop their skills and talents, enabling progression to higher education or employment. MBC works tirelessly for the benefit of its students and will do its utmost to provide the best further education possible.
We provide eighteen full time courses divided into three departments of study - Business and IT, Art and Sport, in addition to Healthcare and Social Studies. We cater for learners with a wide variety of needs, from those leaving secondary school who wish to prepare for third level, to those training or upskilling for employment and for those who are returning to education after a break.
