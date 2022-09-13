Missed out on your college course but would like to kickstart your career in pharmacy and healthcare?
Your career in pharmacy and healthcare could start now!
If you’re an ambitious school leaver who wants to work in healthcare, but just missed out on your college course, then we have the perfect prescription!
Kissane’s Pharmacy is offering an unmissable opportunity for you to “learn and earn” with practical experience, while you save money and strengthen your healthcare career ambitions.
Ideal for those with aspiring careers as a pharmacist, pharmacy technician and other healthcare roles.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity!
Email your application and cover letter, before September 17 to: recruitment@kissanespharmacy.com
*Sponsored Content
