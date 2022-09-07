PVs Longford - Thank you for an incredible year and many more to come!

Barry and Lisa Lynam

What a Fast year!!

It’s hard to believe this time last year we were getting ready to open our doors for the first time in over a decade!

In the most challenging of times, we took a leap of faith, some may have thought we were crazy. But hard work, determination, and perseverance paid off and here we are, going from strength to strength one year on.

We brought our food service on board in October, serving lunch from 12 noon daily Wednesday to Sunday, and evening meals from 3 pm. The response we have had has been phenomenal.

So many of the first people through our doors for food service are now very loyal customers and indeed, friends, which definitely tells us we are doing something right. We have 3 fantastic chefs whom we are so grateful for, they are the reason our food service is the thriving success that it is.

EDEN made her debut on Easter weekend and what a debut it was!! A ‘full house’ would be an understatement.

You guys came in your hundreds to support us it was incredible and a real pinch me moment for us as we stood looking out over a packed dance floor, we were in awe of our accomplishment. We still are!!

EDEN is now a permanent fixture opening every Saturday from 11pm to 2:30am. Our function room is also fully operational and has already provided the scene for lots of Christenings, Communions, Birthdays, and family gatherings over the past year, and with many more bookings already in place, it will be the scene for many more in the future.

We have exciting times ahead as our bedrooms are currently under full refurbishment. If you think the design in the bar is spectacular wait until you see our room reveal! Our 14 bedrooms will open before the end of the year, and we think they will be a huge asset to our town and to our business. We cannot wait to see them finished and ready for action!

Last but not least, we want to say a huge Thank You to each and every one of you who has supported us over the last year, you, our customers have made our dreams a reality. We appreciate every single person who comes through our doors and your custom means the world to us.

To our own Families and friends Thank You for everything over the past year, anytime help was needed it was only a phone call away and we will never forget it!

Finally, the biggest Thank You goes to our incredible staff. We would not be where we are today without all of you, from our security team to our floor staff, bartenders, DJs, kitchen porters, and chefs, each one of you has contributed to making PVs the success it is today, and we will be forever grateful for your hard work and commitment to us!

From Myself and Barry Thank you all again for your continued custom and support and we look forward to serving the people of Longford for many years to come... Watch this space !!

- Lisa Lynam

'Food at PV's'

Weds - 12 - 8:30 pm

Thurs - 12 - 8:30pm

Fri - 12 - 8:30pm

Sat - 12 - 7:30pm

Sun - 12 - 7:00pm

Celebrate our 1st Anniversary Weekend

Fri 9th September - 3 Bucks followed by DJ - 2 for €15 cocktails

Buy your tickets here

Sat 10th September - NEON live in the front bar - Free admission & Free shot

