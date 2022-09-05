H&MV Engineering’s Annual Charity Cycle returns this year. This year's event is taking place on Saturday September 24, departing Moycarkey Borris GAA Club, Littleton, Thurles.

Cyclists will tackle either the 50km or 100km "Slievenamon Loop".

All money raised from this year's event will go to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and North Tipperary Hospice Movement. H&MV Engineering CEO PJ Flanagan said, “We are delighted to be able to host the Slievenamon Loop this year.

"The cycle has become a highlight in the local calendar, and we are really looking forward to another successful event. We’ve chosen two very deserving recipients for the monies raised. This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and supporters and we’re extremely grateful.”

Prior to the event, participants can register HERE or register on the morning from 9am.

The entry fee is €25 per cyclist. The 100km cycle will start from Moycarkey Borris GAA Club, at 9.30am, the 50km event will start at 9.45am.

For those wishing to donate and support, a GoFundMe page is available HERE

More information is available HERE

