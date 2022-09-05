JOB ALERT: Citizens Information Leitrim are hiring

North Connacht & Ulster Citizens Information Service (NCU CIS) is seeking to recruit:

Permanent, Full time Information Officer (35 Hours per Week) – Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Role

Key tasks for the post include the direct delivery of information, advice, advocacy and referral services, and liaison with other service providers, both statutory and voluntary.

Excellent communication skills, a good level of research and IT skills, and a Leaving Certificate and/or equivalent level of education are required. Ideally, applicants will also hold a higher-level qualification in relevant field of study, (e.g. social policy, human rights, social work/social care practice, legal qualification etc.), and/or substantial previous work experience in a busy information/advice/advocacy environment.

This post is subject to completion of a 6 month probationary period.

Salary: €29,821 - €45,498 per annum – pro-rata (inclusive of two Long Service Increments (LSI)

Incremental Credit Assessment: CIS operates an incremental credit process for new entrants to the CIS network at request. For further information please see the candidate pack.

Application

An Application Form must be completed in full (CVs not accepted). The application process is outlined in the Candidate Pack which is downloadable HERE

Closing date is 1.00pm on Monday 26 September 2022

North Connacht and Ulster Citizens Information Service Provides free, confidential and impartial information, advice and advocacy services to the public on social services, rights and entitlements.

Funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board – CIS is an equal opportunities employer.

For more information click HERE

*SPONSORED CONTENT