01 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Limerick to host major Biodiversity Conference

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

31 Aug 2022 2:07 PM

“How Local Authorities can address the Biodiversity Emergency” aims to identify some of the challenges & opportunities to help address the biodiversity emergency. 

The guest speakers from Ireland, England, The Netherlands and Northern Ireland at this timely conference will highlight best national and international practice examples and provide an opportunity for the audience to identify and prioritise key actions to help biodiversity conservation. 

The conference will also provide a series of key recommendations for the future priorities for local authority actions on biodiversity as it is essential that we maintain and enhance our national, regional and local biodiversity as we move toward a decarbonised society.

Nuala Gallagher, Director of Service Limerick City and County Council, said:

“There is lots of preparatory work going on the behind the scenes to ensure the How Local Authorities can address the Biodiversity Emergency is a success. 

“We look forward to welcoming delegates to Limerick and the Strand Hotel for what promises to be a most engaging and timely event.”

This is a registered event for Ireland’s first annual Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Week here and the wider European Sustainable Development Week (ESDW)
 
The event will run Wednesday 21 & Thursday 22 of September and is open to local authorities, government agencies, non-government organisations, Tidy Towns groups, and other interested members of the public.

Organised by Limerick City and County Council collaborating with the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

 Cost for two days €60 and the conference dinner €35. Booking here.

