Search

01 Sept 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

We're hiring: Limerick Leader & LimerickLive.ie are seeking a News Editor

We're hiring: Limerick Leader & LimerickLive.ie are seeking a News Editor

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 5:38 PM

Do you want to make a name for yourself? Have you the vision and ambition to make a difference in the local community? Have you the track record? We’ve got the opportunity for you, as News Editor for Iconic Media Group’s top regional news franchise - the Limerick Leader and site limericklive.ie.

News Editor - Limerick Leader / LimerickLive.ie - Limerick - Attractive salary package

About us 

The Limerick Leader is one of the country’s leading regional newspapers, and limericklive.ie is the country’s top website for local news. Serving one of the country’s premier cities, the Limerick Leader newspaper is read throughout the midwest region.

As Ireland’s biggest local digital and newspaper publisher, Iconic Media Group has a vast presence across the country. Every week, our websites are accessed by 4 million unique users, while our newspapers reach a further 400,000 readers. Our rapidly developing, digital led product portfolio now includes 23 local news websites, social channels and 20 weekly newspapers. 

About the role 

You’ll play a leading role in the newsroom, working with a talented team of journalists to provide breaking news online at limericklive.ie and in the weekly newspapers. We’ll expect you to guide the news team, generate your own leads, organise photographic assignments and explore stories that matter in the community.

You’ll also work very closely with the Iconic Media Group senior management team as we shape the future together.

About you 

You’ve already demonstrated a flair for news gathering and a good grasp of local media and the evolving needs of local readers. You’ve shown your strong work ethic and your eagerness to lead by example. Now – preferably with a strong social media presence of your own – you’re ready to develop all your skills in a diverse, fast-moving media environment spanning online, video and print.

Please send your CV and any samples of your work to Brian Keyes, Editorial Director, Iconic Media Group at brian.keyes@iconicmedia.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday, September 16, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media