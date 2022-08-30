Search

01 Sept 2022

Auction | Reilly's Antiques offers an impressive catalogue of not to be missed quality lots

30 Aug 2022 12:42 PM

An impressive catalogue auction takes place on Saturday, September 10 at 12 pm of antique furniture, jewellery and collectables.

Reillys Antiques are delighted to have joined with www.easyliveauction.com as a platform for our auctions, so you can attend our auctions at our showrooms or bid online @easyliveauctions.com

There are over 420 quality lots , comprising of 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, 19C Walnut Credenza, 19C 2 Door Pier Cabinet, 19C Grandfather Clock, William IV Rosewood Secretaire Bookcase, 19C French Empire Mah Chest, Selection of Exquisite Jewellery, Large Selection Paintings, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterburys, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Clocks, Bronzes, Console Tables, Chest of Drawers, Dressing Tables, Royal Doulton, Lladro, Silver, Donegal Rugs, Object D’Art, etc

Reilly's Antiques is a long established and renowned Antique Showrooms and Auction Rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years.

The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally. We proudly support the Arts in our Art Gallery, displaying paintings by renowned artists such as John Fitzgerald, Fiona Marron, June Brilly, Alison Hurst, Seamus Tuohy and many more.

We are open 6 days a week for Daily Sales. We are closed every Monday.

THIS AUCTION IS NOT TO BE MISSED

PUBLIC VIEWING NOW ON

Tuesday 6th, Wednesday 7th, Thursday 8th, Friday 9th 10am -6PM; Morning of Sale from 9am.

Bidding will be conducted via;

Live Bidding in Person In Our Showrooms

Leaving Absentee Bids Online

Filling Out the Absentee Bid Form While Viewing the Auction in Person.

Telephoning or E-mailing Reilly’s Antiques with your Absentee Bids 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie

Arranging a Telephone Bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045-868650.

Bidding in ‘Real Time’ via easyliveauction.com

Telephone: 045-868650/ 087-2226814

www.reillysantiques.ie Email: info@reillysantiques.ie View our catalogue online &amp;

Bid online at www.easyliveauction.com

* Sponsored content

