Rose Clinic - A clinician-led screening service at the Beacon Limerick

A new clinic has opened in Limerick which uses artificial intelligence to screen and map moles.

Rose Clinic, is a clinician-led screening service and has just opened its doors at the Beacon Limerick.

Skin cancer is now the most common cancer in Ireland with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Worryingly, the National Cancer Registry of Ireland expects this number to double by 2040. Annual digital screening with AI technology allows for early detection of melanoma and other common skin cancers which can greatly improve prognosis. The Rose Clinic in Limerick will be offering a unique layered screening process that uses total body mapping with digital dermoscopy and AI technology, combined with clinical analysis of moles.

The full body mole screening is the Rose Clinic’s most comprehensive service. It includes a head-to-toe skin and mole check with both physical examination and digital imaging technology. This allows rapid identification of new moles and monitoring for changes in existing skin lesions.

Rose Clinic employs a team of experienced practitioners including surgeons, doctors and melanographers with the focus on skin health and mole mapping.

The Limerick clinic at Beacon Limerick is already proving popular, with the clinic reporting a lot of interest in people looking to book appointments. Manager of the Rose Clinic Limerick, Mairead Cheevers said: “We are delighted to have opened the Rose Clinic in Limerick. With Rose Clinic, we are giving people an option to self refer to check their skin, and to identify any issues of concern. During these summer months, people will expose their skin more and perhaps become more aware of changes that need to be checked. We know that screening for cancer works, and Rose Clinic Limerick is deploying the latest technology to identify issues of concern.”

Rose Clinic is owned by Professor H. Paul Redmond, the Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital Group. His special interest is in surgical oncology, and his work is focused on cancer awareness, screening and prevention.

