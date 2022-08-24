Kerry College! Information Event on the 31st of August from 3pm – 7pm

Kerry College is an integrated College of Further Education and Training, offering clear routes to employment, third level education, and apprenticeships.

On Wednesday the 31st of August we are having an information Event from 3pm - 7pm our Clash Rd Campus, Tralee, V92 Y991 and our BRAND NEW Listowel Campus in Unit 1, Listowel Business Development Centre, Cliveragh Business Park, Listowel, V31 PC79.

This is a free meet-and-greet event, where the public can visit the Campus and get further information on all Courses and Apprenticeships that Kerry College has to offer.

The Admission team, teachers and Learning Support will be available to answer all your queries such as funding and grant options, learner supports, course content, course delivery, progression routes and so much more!

Whether you are a school leaver, career changer or returning to Education then come along. Our doors are open!

Prospective learners may complete their chosen Further Education and Training course at one of our five campus locations:

Clash Road Campus– offers courses for progression and employment in a variety of sectors. Our state of the art Kerry College of Beauty is located on this campus also.

Denny Street Campus– Denny Street campus delivers Social Care, Nursing, and Healthcare programmes.

Listowel Campus– a key Further Education and Training hub for North Kerry, home to a range of courses for progression and employment. We will be moving to our NEW premises in September, based in Unit 1, Listowel Business Development Centre, Cliveragh Business Park, Listowel, V31 PC79.

Monavalley Campus– offering more than 60 courses for employment, Kerry College Monavalley Campus is a key provider for those wishing to change or jump-start their career. It houses a Digital Skills Centre, equipped with professional grade recording and broadcasting studios, all Phase 2 of Kerry based apprenticeships, and in October of this year, the Wind Turbine Maintenance Technician (WTMT) Apprenticeship will commence here.

Killorglin Campus –Programmes offered here focus on personal and professional development through the medium of adventure sports where students develop their skills and talents in the great outdoors.

If you are interested in finding out more, visit us on the 31st of August or visit our website www.kerrycollege.ie or contact our admissions office on 066 714 96 96.



Kerry College. Life. Changing

