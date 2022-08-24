Search

25 Aug 2022

Need help with the cost of college or school? Get a great value loan from Thurles Credit Union

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

24 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Whether it’s textbooks or laptops, accommodation, or course fees, going to college is expensive. So is going back to school with new uniforms and voluntary contributions.

Thankfully, Thurles Credit Union is on hand to help students and anxious parents.

Their Student/Education Loan is of great value and includes flexible repayment options, free loan insurance (subject to terms
and conditions), and no transaction fees.

“Education is hugely rewarding but can also be very expensive,” says Brian King, CEO of Thurles Credit Union.

“College especially can be very costly if you live away from home. Likewise, if you’re a parent of school-going children, this
time of year can be very stressful with new books, shoes, bags, etc. That’s where our Student/Education Loan can help bridge the gap and relieve some of the pressure.”

To apply or learn more, call 0504 91700 or visit www.thurlescu.ie. Anyone who gets an Education Loan before October 31 will be entered into a free draw for a new iPad.

If you’re not yet a member, that’s alright. You can apply for membership and then apply for the loan almost straight away.

Becoming a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money.

As well as outstanding value loans, they offer free loan protection insurance (subject to terms and conditions) and a suite of additional products in addition to online banking and a fantastic new mobile app.

They have been at the heart of the local community for over 60 years.

While other financial institutions are leaving the country and closing branches, many credit unions like Thurles seek to expand their service and product offerings.

*Sponsored Content

