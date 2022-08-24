County Tipperary Skillnet – Flexible, Industry led, subsidised training for people in business

County Tipperary Skillnet was established in 2008 with a mission to support Tipperary enterprise through the provision of quality training in an ever changing environment with the support of Skillnet Ireland.
Our training courses are organised primarily on the basis of requests from enterprise ensuring that our training is responding to changing market needs in a timely and innovative way.
We collaborate with County Tipperary Chamber, the network promoter, to deliver topical and relevant events throughout the year.
Typical training programmes delivered include:
Management Development
Supervisory Skills & Team Leadership programmes
Digital Marketing
Social Media Workshops- Instagram/ Facebook/ LinkedIn/ Google Ads/ Shopify etc
Don’t forget if you have any internal training requirements and would like to discuss funding with County Tipperary Skillnet contact the office to set up an appointment 052 6191105
Further details here
* Sponsored content
