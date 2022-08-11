Getting ready for college? Let Tipperary Credit Union help!

Tipperary Credit Union can help with your finances before you go so you can focus on enjoying your college experience when you get there.

We will help you budget for college and calculate your expenses so not only will you know the costs of attending college, but you will be prepared for going. Credit Unions help students finance college.

It is an exciting time for you, and we want to give you confidence that you can afford it.

Student Current Account

Tipperary Credit Unions new Current Account gives you instant access to your money through our Mastercard Debit Card, a secure app and online portal, mobile functionality, and best of all, there’s free day-to-day banking for Students!

You also get access to Mastercard Priceless Cities with digital experiences like free yoga classes and priority access to sporting and music events. The Student Current Account is available to Credit Union members enrolling or currently enrolled in full-time third-level education.

Features & Benefits:

Free day-to-day banking

Have your college grant paid directly into your credit union current account

Debit Card with Contactless and Apple, Google and FitBit Pay enabled.

Online & Mobile banking

Overdraft for emergency funds

Student Loans with reduced interest rates

Access to Mastercard Priceless Cities

Student Loans

Credit Unions are renowned for helping students finance college and helping them achieve their educational goals. At Tipperary Credit Union we offer a reduced rate loan to students and flexible repayments.

Parental Loans

A parent or guardian can apply for a personal loan for the purpose of assisting you with your studies.

Other Services

John Gaynor Memorial Student Scholarship Scheme

Tipperary Credit Union operates a Student Scholarship Scheme for members the first year of a recognised Third Level or Post Leaving Cert course or Trade Apprenticeships.

The John Gaynor memorial scholarship is an open draw and is not based on academic achievement. The draw is strictly supervised and controlled.

Six lucky students each year will qualify for this scholarship, worth €1,500 each.

For more information visit www.tipperarycu.ie

Important Information:

To open a Student Current Account and avail of a fee concession, you must be aged 16 – 25 years, resident in the Republic of Ireland and in full time third-level education. Fees and charges apply for using your Debit Card for purchases and cash withdrawals in a foreign currency. Terms and Conditions apply.

For overdrafts and loans, you must be 18 years or older. Lending criteria, terms and conditions apply.

Tipperary Credit Union is regulated by the Central bank of Ireland.

Mastercard and Priceless are registered trade marks, and the circles design is a trade mark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

This cardis issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to licence by Mastercard International.

*Sponsored Content