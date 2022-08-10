Search

10 Aug 2022

Look to Cahir Credit Union to help with back-to-school costs

10 Aug 2022 3:47 PM

The costs of sending children back to school are the highest they’ve ever been and in these remaining weeks parents are busy getting their back to school shopping done. 

We would like to get the message out to members that our doors are open and you are welcome to come and have a face to face conversation with us here at Cahir Credit Union. We are here to lend a helping hand to cover the costs of back to school. We have a special discounted student rate, and a loan is typically approved within days with no hidden transaction fees or charges. 

As always, we are happy to structure repayments in a way that suits the individual’s circumstances. We are more than happy to assist anyone who might need a little extra financial assistance at this time. 

For those embarking in their third stage of their education Cahir Credit Union has once again launched the Student Bursary with a prize of €1,500 towards college costs. It is open to any student that is a member and is starting/continuing a full time third level education course in Ireland or for the first time if abroad. 

Application forms are available in the Cahir and Ardfinnan office and can also be downloaded on www.cahircu.ie.

For students living in our common bond area you can become a member of Cahir Credit Union. Our friendly staff and personal face to face service along with free online banking and online loan applications makes doing business very easy with us. 

Visit our website and view all our very competitive loan promotions. We open through lunch Tuesday to Friday so that you can do your business at lunch-time and we open Saturdays in both Cahir and Ardfinnan. 

Cahir Credit Union – We care about you. 

*Sponsored Content

