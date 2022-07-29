Solas Office and Hygiene - Big plans for the future!

Since its establishment, Solas Office and Hygiene has provided premium quality office and hygiene supplies at competitive prices.

They supply general office equipment such as paper and printer supplies, packaging and mailing, PPE, and cleaning. They also supply high-quality office furniture at the keenest prices.

Managing Director at Solas Office and Hygiene, Mark Canty explained the company's ethos: “It’s our priority to help you make the most of your office space, maximising staff comfort and increasing productivity. For us, the office is a space for inspiration and promoting productivity, and we aim to help you with that.”

PIC: Mark and Colette

The experienced team at Solas Office has developed the business into the leading supplier of premium office and hygiene products: “Our online web store is accessible to anyone who wishes to browse through our wide range of high-quality products. Our warehouses are centrally located, this means we are ideally situated to deliver products all across Ireland,” Mark tells.

Meeting the client's requirements is at the heart of building the business: “We adapt to our client's needs, offering B2C and B2B services. Whether they require one pen or need to supply an entire office, we are here to help. For our B2B clients, we offer a once-off order or they can open an account with us. If you open an account, we offer a business or credit account providing many benefits including budget allocation, discounts, and recurring orders. We make deliveries to home or work as soon as possible with the next-day delivery option,” Mark tells.

Establishing the business to become a leader in their field has been a steady journey. Mark moved home to Ireland from Australia in 2018. He began working in the office industry with Lyreco. The experience gained from working with the market leaders laid the groundwork for his business.

The leap to setting up Solas Office and Hygiene came when the pandemic hit. Having worked from home at the time Mark saw the opportunity: “I decided to give it a go myself as I didn't want to go back to driving to Dublin five days a week. It also gave me a chance to bring employment to Longford.”

Mark says being ecologically conscious is an important factor for the business: “We offer full facilities, supplies and set up. We do full office fit-outs from the floor to the ceiling; that includes office furniture, stationery and hygiene supplies and every consideration for office setups.”

The Solas Office and Hygiene Managing Director has strong local roots: “I coach the basketball team in St Mel's and will continue to do so in the coming year. I am also the assistant chairman in the Longford Phoenix basketball club.”

Mark says he has big plans for the future: “We are looking to get into serviced mats and office contract cleaning. We give a personal service with one-to-one account management so that nothing will slip through the net.

“We are looking to up staff numbers in the coming year by 5 to 10 more people. We are also looking at opening a retail shop and hopefully building a state-of-the-art warehouse in the next five years.”

Solas Office and Hygiene: meeting all your commercial needs

The array of goods and services available through Solas Office and Hygiene is dazzling. Every aspect of business supply is catered for.

It's a mantra which is very much in keeping with a firm that believes strongly in community and investing in a town and county it has set up base in.

Part of that ethos is driven by its commitment to donate €5 from every back to school pack it supplies for both primary and secondary school students to St Christopher's Special School.

At a time when mounting costs associated with a soaring cost-of-living crisis is pushing more parents into debt, Solas has opted to meet that challenge head on by offering hard pressed households with a one stop shop for their schoolgoing children.

Keenly priced at €100 for second level students and €55 for primary students, this forward thinking and cutting edge stationery specialist has every conceivable box ticked ahead of the return of the school academic year in barely four weeks time.

Mark, who has maintained strong links with St Mel's College courtesy of his involvement in training the school's basketball team, believes fervently in supporting and upholding a community he proudly calls home.

“We are donating every €5 out of every single box that we sell to St Christopher's Special School,” he said.

“This is a facility which caters for children that are non verbal and because it is not State funded they rely on fundraising and the generosity of the community.

“And if we can play our part in donating €5 from each back to school pack then it is our way of giving something back.

“Next year we are going to choose one local charity to support and then choose a different one the following year and do the same the next year.”

Those understanding and compassionate sentiments are indicative of a managing director and company that is not just ambitious, but pragmatic in terms of its short to medium term vision.

Be it larger, commercially orientated clients or private equivalents, Mark and his team at Solas can provide the office, hygiene and stationery solution to meet clients' individual and varying needs.

PIC: BEFORE

PIC: AFTER

Solas Office and Hygiene has a friendly and experienced team who are on hand and happy to help.

They can be contacted through chat on the website, by email, or call.

Whether you’re working in an office or working from home, customer advisors are on hand to help.

Solas Office and Hygiene are located at First Floor, 5 Dublin Street, County Longford, Longford, any customers can call 043 3368033 or email sales@solasoffice.ie and the website www.solasoffice.ie

*SPONSORED CONTENT