TECH University team up with Harvard

How does the Harvard Case Method and the Re-Learning system help to have a better learning process?

Learn about the two learning methods that break with traditional educational schemes that offer better results

TECH Technological University made a strategic agreement with Harvard University to implement their “Case Method" to provide students with the best learning tools and give access to the most innovative pedagogy.

The students from TECH have access to the ‘’Business Cases’’ from Harvard. It consists of a pedagogical method that allows learning about real situations in the business world and prioritizes the practice as a fundamental element.

It has become an international reference institution in distance education, as it has more than 100,000 students per year and more than 500,000 graduates from more than 150 countries and was recognized by Forbes as "the best online university in the world", thanks to their innovative 100% online learning system.

Re-Learning system of TECH Technological University

Technological University has designed the best online learning system which was tested with hundreds of thousands of students. This method breaks with the traditional schemes from the oldest universities and institutes because it considers the personal and professional life of the students. It has been awarded international scientific prizes and awarded for the design of this learning system.

The Re-Learning system combines the highest educational demands using the latest educational technology to achieve the highest academic requirements. TECH Technological University is the only digital educational institution certified and licensed to use this method which ensures that the student will get professional skills from each program.

According to scientific studies the repetition is the best way to learn, that is why TECH University supplies around 8 to 16 repetitions of each key concept within a lesson in a unique way, to ensure that the knowledge is internalized.

The programs are constantly renewed as well and the professors must update their pedagogical training and must adapt to the latest trends. Also, they use tools such as psychometric models based on the learning outcomes and skills that students must get and overcome throughout the program.

Based on the earlier, the educators select the most relevant concepts and create interactive multimedia elements because is proven by scientists that the systematic use of images, videos, audios, diagrams, decision algorithms, and animations ensure that students will get knowledge correctly.

Harvard Case Method

It was created in 1912 at the Harvard Business School with the goal to help law students not be limited to learning the concepts and laws theoretically. That is how they decide to create an active teaching-learning model to make it easier for students to work with real situations through practice.

The results had excellent results and Harvard decided to stablish it as the standard method of teaching in all faculties. Nowadays, is recognized as the best method of learning from leading business schools, focused on improving the practice of students' management skills. Also, it works as a bridge between the academic world and the business reality.

William Ellet from Harvard Business Review argues: ‘’The cases give the student the opportunity to really think and apply the knowledge they learn from their readings or study books to a real situation and produce solutions and conclusions. In other words, the case method teaches how to think in the real world’’.

TECH Technological University is the online pioneer of implementing the ‘’Case Method‘’ in their programs and complements it with its Re-Learning system based on reiteration, which has 16 different didactic elements in each lesson. The overall score obtained by the TECH learning system is 8.01, according to the highest international standards.

