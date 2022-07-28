Jada Perfume Emporium - from Dubai to Limerick

French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian once said that "perfume is the art that makes memory speak".

That is certainly the philosophy that Foysal Khan has adapted with his Jada Perfume Emporium in Arthur's Quay. Foysal started the company in 2016 and specialises in Arabic Oudh perfumes which have grown in popularity in Ireland over the last number of years. The Limerick man has brought the Al Haramain perfumes and associated companies to Irish and Western markets with great results.

Jada Perfume Emporium is the only authorised retailer for the Irish market of their selected fragrances. The products are available online but they have had a physical presence in Limerick at their kiosk in Arthur's Quay since December 2020. Foysal says the demand for Oriental fragrances is rapidly growing with the majority of the western perfumers exploring these unique ingredients and fragrances.

"We are the only place in Ireland that are selling these perfumes, they are sourced in Dubai and they are a hugely popular brand in UAE and all over Middle East"

"We have had a good response so far. Christmas is our busiest time as one person buys perfume for themselves and then comes back to get more for their friends and families."

Foysal prides himself on the longevity of the scents which stay on the skin for hours after they are sprayed, leaving an aromatic smell. The perfumes contain natural ingredients and are alcohol free, which is apparent from their scents.The scents are soft and don't overpower the senses like some other brands, the trail they leave behind is sweet while not being too much.

Jada Perfume Emporium TM has a variety of scents to choose from with some having more of a sharper smell to them which are perfect for those who prefer those products.

*Sponsored Content