'Talk To Us' - Samaritans in Ireland urge people to reach out this July

Samaritans is reminding the public that its volunteers are here around the clock to offer a listening ear to anyone who is struggling to cope.

Amid continuing uncertainty, Samaritans is highlighting the power of talking as part of the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign which takes place throughout July.

Several branches across Ireland will also mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday 24 July (24/7), one of the most important days in the charity’s calendar, to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling - 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24/7).

Aileen Spitere, Acting Regional Director and volunteer in Cork Samaritans, said: “It has been a challenging few years for everyone, and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure, however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone. It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of day or night, whatever they are facing.

“Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.ie

“We’re looking forward to spreading the word about Talk to Us in person this July. Now that the pandemic restrictions have lifted, many of our volunteers will be out and about to make sure people know that we are always available.”

Several branches across the country are organising 7km walks or outreach events on July 24th, to highlight how Samaritans are there 24/7. These include Athlone, Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Ennis, Limerick and Sligo, as well as Belfast, Coleraine, Craigavon and Omagh in Northern Ireland.

In Kilkenny, volunteers will take part in a Dawn to Dusk walk on July 23rd.

Elsewhere volunteers with Samaritans Festival branch will be offering to emotional support to people attending Galway Arts Festival (July 15-17) and Belfast Pride (July 29-31), as well as Electric Picnic and Lisdoonvarna in September.

Aileen added: “Our volunteers are delighted to be back meeting people face to face and raising awareness of our service. We’re urging anyone who sees Samaritans at events this month to join us and find out more about the branch and its work in the local area too. You can also join in the conversation on social media using #TalkToUs.”

Samaritans’ volunteers across Ireland spent over 100,000 hours responding to calls for help last year and continue to be there for anyone struggling to cope.

For further information or to interview a Samaritans volunteer, please contact press@samaritans.org

Details of events around the country will be online the w/c July 18th or available via branches' social media pages.

