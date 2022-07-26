WIN 1 of 5 T-shirts to celebrate LIMERICK’S 3 All Irelands!
bloodychic.com are giving away 1 of 5 specialised Limerick GAA T-shirts to celebrate Limerick winning the All-Ireland hurling final!
Who did Limerick beat in the All-Ireland Final?
Simply email your answer and your name to competitions@limerickleader.ie.
The winner will be notified Friday, August 5. Good luck!
(T&C’s apply - One entry per person please)
bloodychic.com is an Irish online T-shirt brand that creates highly original, quality clothing for the consumer and corporate markets. Designed to be more engaging, funny and thought provoking, bloodychic T-shirts are made from 100% airlume combed, ring spun cotton, for greater softness, lasting shape and durability. Our bespoke short run promotional T-shirts are ideal for product launches, photo shoots and PR activity, or consumers looking for cool, personalized, in-joke, sports or occasion based T-shirts. bloodychic.com use a ‘Print on Demand’ direct to garment process, which produce T-shirts in an environmentally responsible and ethical way.
Contact: David O’Sullivan 087-227 3134
Instagram Account: @bloodychic
Facebook Page: @bloodychic1
Twitter: @bloodychic1
*SPONSORED CONTENT
