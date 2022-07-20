Search

21 Jul 2022

Love is in the air at the 4* Anner Hotel Wedding Showcase

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Jul 2022 11:40 AM

Don’t just imagine your wedding at the 4* Anner Country House Hotel, Thurles, come and see!

Love is in the air at the 4* Anner Hotel Wedding Showcase taking place on Sunday July 24 from 1pm to 6pm.   

This is your opportunity to meet with Deirdre Crowe, Wedding Manager and the Team, and view the stunning Ballroom and charming Hotel. 

Deirdre and the Team will be delighted to help couples with advice and inspiration on planning their special day. 

This is the perfect opportunity to get answers to all your wedding related questions in the delightful surroundings of this Thurles wedding venue.

On the day, a Welcome Reception will be set up in our newly refurbished Lobby area where wedding guests would arrive on the day. 

Couples will enjoy bubbles and bites on arrival, and enjoy a taste of the ambience that guests receive at Anner Hotel Weddings.  

The O’Malley Ballroom, with opulent new carpet recently fitted, will be fully decorated as it would be for a Wedding Day, including elegant chair covers and spectacular table centrepieces.  

Civil ceremony set up can also be discussed with the Team on the day, if you wish. The Bridal Suite will be available to view as will a sample of additional relaxing guest rooms.

Located in a peaceful and tranquil setting, on the edge of Thurles town and with mature gardens adjacent, this country house hotel offers couples the perfect location for their big day.

Please come along on Sunday and take this opportunity to see the Hotel set up as it would be on your wedding day. We look forward to welcoming you to The Anner Hotel.

To find out more contact Deirdre at The Anner Country House Hotel, on events@annerhotel.ie or call 0504 21799.

Anner Country House Hotel & Gardens,

Dublin Rd, Thurles,

Co Tipperary

E41X789

*Sponsored Content

