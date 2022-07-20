New Forest Estate is hiring!
New Forest Estate is now hiring for Kitchen, Restaurant and Housekeeping Staff!
Due to continued expansion New Forest Estate & Golf Club in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath are hiring for a number of positions, including restaurant, kitchen, housekeeping staff and restaurant staff for our busy Restaurant and Wedding functions.
The following roles are now available:
This is a great opportunity to for you to return to the workplace.
Please call into us here at New Forest Estate for a chat or you can send a CV to jobs@newforest.ie
*Sponsored Content
