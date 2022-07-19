Australian Employment Agency on the hunt for Irish applicants to satisfy unprecedented worker demand

Known as the land of plenty, Australia is living up to its name in every respect, job opportunities included.

And with some of the most exquisite landscapes in the world – plus the added bonus of strong diplomatic relations with Ireland, the continent offers the promise of prosperous career opportunities for expats across a range of core industries, such as:

Mining / Oil and Gas

Construction (Commercial and Civil)

Trades and Services

Transport and Infrastructure

Healthcare

Labour and Construction

Regional and Remote Hospitality

Facilities Management

Nobody can attest to the allure of living and working in Australia more than Unite Resourcing’s Founder and Managing Director, Aidan Murphy.

“I moved to Australia from Ireland with no real intention of staying, but like so many I fell in love with the lifestyle and opportunities.

“These were some of the main reasons I established Unite Resourcing – to give others the same chance to live the ‘Aussie dream’, working in some of the country’s biggest industries.”

The great thing about making a career move to Australia – whether it be for skills advancement, or as a means to fund travel – is that Unite Resourcing can identify and set up opportunities to suit your individual requirements.

From a recruitment perspective, Unite Resourcing has found a lot of its international candidates appreciate a hassle-free approach to travel and relocation.

For this reason, the company takes care of all logistical elements for successful placements that one might otherwise navigate alone – from assistance with visa applications and job identification, through to accommodation and flights.

Visa applications have historically been a source of pain for jobseekers looking to work in Australia. Thankfully, from July 1, the country’s migration program has seen some welcome changes, easing the paperwork and pathways to securing employment, in support of the huge talent shortage that exists.

With some of the most flexible working conditions in the world and competitive salaries in high-growth industries, now is the time to head ‘down under’ and capitalise on a country hungry for talent.

