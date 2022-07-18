Unbeatable Summer scrappage deal now on at O’Reilly and Sons, Longford

Ready for an upgrade?

O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford are running an exclusive Summer scrappage deal on the new Nissan Micra and Qashqai models.

Get a guaranteed minimum of €3000 scrappage allowance on the all-new Qashqai SV, with cars of any condition or model accepted.

This fuel-efficient 1.3 litre Mild Hybrid features all the popular Nissan safety features including speed limiter, traffic sign recognition and rear parking sensors – along with extras like rain sensing wipers, rearview camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The new Qashqai can be yours from just €78 per week.

As part of this exclusive offer, can also get a guaranteed minimum of €2000 scrappage allowance on the all-new Nissan Micra SV.

This 1 litre petrol model features extras including Drive Assist Display, Cruise Control, Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

To celebrate one year of O’Reilly and Sons new Nissan dealership, they’re also offering free rear parking sensors.

The new Micra can be yours from just €43 per week.

These deals are exclusive to O’Reilly and Sons in Longford – to find out more, call them today on (043) 334 6321 or visit oreillyandsons.ie.

*Sponsored Content