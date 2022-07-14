Search

15 Jul 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty Clonmel celebrates 5 years in business

Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty Clonmel celebrates 5 years in business

Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty Clonmel celebrates 5 years in business

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Jul 2022 12:48 PM

Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty Celebrates 5 years in business!

To mark this milestone in business they are expanding their service menu with a new Laser Machine to include such treatments as the removal of skin lesions & pigmentation, tattoo removal, carbon peels, skin toning & skin rejuvenation.

Be sure to follow Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty on Facebook & Instagram to find out more out their Birthday offerings both on products & services on August 9. 

In Laurel the Salon we are results driven, fuelled from the satisfaction our clients receive from each of our beauty, grooming & skincare treatments.

Salon owner, Laura, made the brave decision in 2017 to establish a unique Skin & Beauty Salon in the heart of Irishtown, Clonmel.

Having found the ideal premises Laura set about amalgamating specialised Beauty Treatments with medical grade Aesthetics.

Laura was awarded Beautician of the Year 2019, a Business All Star, and most recently won Business Woman of the Year 2022 in the Network Ireland Tipperary Awards.

Since opening, the Laurel team has expanded.

After an illness in 2018, Senior Therapist Pauline decided to return to work to her first love, Beauty Therapy, to retrain and up-skill in all areas in this sector.

Aisling, salon co-ordinator, joined the Laurel team after 13 years in the treatment room working as a Senior Therapist bringing her vast experience and knowledge of the beauty industry to the Salon.

Junior Therapist , Ceelin, joined the Laurel team in 2018 and is blossoming into an excellent therapist, specialising in her Spray Tan and Lash Lift technique.

Most recently the young and vivacious Aideen joined the team in early 2022 with real passion & flare for the beauty industry. Aideen is a fully qualified beauty specialist with previous experience working in salons in Dublin & Waterford cities.

Specialising in our advanced skincare, brows and waxing treatments Laura is also an expert in microblading and semi permanent eyebrows.

The team at Laurel is especially passionate about skin and the functioning of the body.

Laura having previously taught Anatomy and Physiology in Beauty College before opening the unique and stylish beauty salon that is Laurel the Salon.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media