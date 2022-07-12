Search

13 Jul 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

The next best thing to being there! All-Ireland Final Big Screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds!

The next best thing to being there! All-Ireland Final Big Screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds!

The next best thing to being there! All-Ireland Final Big Screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds!

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

12 Jul 2022 5:39 PM

Limerick GAA and Limerick City and County Council team up to bring you a Family Friendly Big Screen event for the All-Ireland Final.

Limerick hurling fans not heading to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Hurling Final on Sunday 17 July will be flocking to TUS Gaelic Grounds instead, as details have been announced for a big screen to show the match in Limerick GAA Headquarters. 

Presented by Limerick GAA in partnership with Limerick City and County Council, there is no place better to show your support for Limerick’s hurling heroes than at the Big Screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds and help create a magical atmosphere that only happens on All-Ireland Final Sundays. 

With gates opening at 2pm there will be live music and DJs cranking up the crowd in the lead up to the throw in at 3.30pm. 

This is an event for all ages. 

Tickets are on sale from just €10 booking fee at Ticketmaster.ie from 9am on Thursday July 7, 2022. 

Family tickets are €25 for two adults and three children with €5 for each additional child.  

Under 16s must be accompanied. 

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media