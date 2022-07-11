Search

12 Jul 2022

Ní Ríain Hair Salon - Dedicating our time to making people look and feel fabulous

11 Jul 2022 12:20 PM

Here at Ní Ríain's we dedicate our time to making people look and feel fabulous from head to toe with great offers which run throughout the week using only the best products. 

We pride ourselves in only using top name brands both in our hair department and nail salon. Wella, joico, schwarzkopf, olaplex  Moroccan oil, cnd Shellac and gelish nails to name just a few.

We always use olaplex lightener with all our hilites so we can protect the integrity of your hair.  So you can be blonde without damage to your hair. 

Beautiful healthy hair is our motto. 

For anyone who loves long hair but can't seem to grow it we can add length to your hair using extensions. 

Goldfever, Beautyworks and hairtalk can give you the hair you always wanted.

WEEKLY OFFERS:

Shellac and blow-dry is only €40 all week 

Shellac hands and toes €40 all week 

MIDWEEK OFFER:

Thursday offers with Emma gel nails €35 and Shellac €15

Also, €10 off all colour and Highlights with special voucher in this week’s Tipperary Star (T&C’s apply)

For free consultation please call into the salon where we can give some great advice on both colour or extensions. 

Ph:0504-22874

