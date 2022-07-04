Search

05 Jul 2022

JOB ALERT: Join Our Team at Shannondoc - Now recruiting Resource Staff

04 Jul 2022 5:43 PM

Resource Staff

Resource staff responsibilities include:

  • Specimen Collection service-from GP surgeries to Hospital Laboratories
  • Meeting and Greeting Patients and Carers at the Shannodoc clinics
  • Working with on-duty Doctor(s) 
  • When necessary, driving the doctor on Home Consultations
  • Operating computer systems/IT systems
  • Liaising with the other members of the Team

Qualifications/Skills

  • Basic IT skills required
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office, desirable
  • Full, current Clean Drivers Licence (for 2 years +)
  • Excellent Communication Skills
  • Friendly, courteous and professional manner
  • Professional Phone etiquette
  • Strong Organisational skills
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Flexibility: the 30 hours per week role entails working shift rotas: day, evening, overnight, weekend and Public Holiday hours


Full Induction and Training provided

Email your application along with CV and cover letter to unahr@shannondoc.ie

Ms. Úna Houlihan, HR Manager, Shannondoc, Central Call Centre, St. Camillus Hospital, Shelbourne Road, Limerick.

Closing Date: 15th July 2022 by 5pm

