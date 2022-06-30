Search

30 Jun 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Beautiful 'turn-key' property on the market in Laois - Tom McDonald and Associates

Beautiful 'turn-key' property on the market in Laois - Tom McDonald and Associates

Beautiful 'turn-key' property on the market in Portarlington from Tom McDonald and Associates

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

30 Jun 2022 4:29 PM

Excellent 'Turn-Key' property is now on the market from Tom McDonald and Associates with an address at 67 Whitefields, Portarlington, Laois, R32 X472.

Asking Price: €265,000

Highlights

Quality, Concrete Built, 2/3 Bed, 2 Reception Semi-Detached Home with Attic Conversion and Single Storey Extension to Rear extending to approx. 1,380sq.ft.

Presented in Excellent Condition throughout, this ‘Turn-Key’ Property is located off the Station Road overlooking a Large Green Area to the Front with a Private Rear Garden.

Located within walking distance to Train Station, Schools, Shops, Town Centre & All Amenities.

Feature Wood Burning Fire in Front Living Room supplying the Heat Air Distribution System in the Home.

Open Plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Area has a Raised Living Area with Vaulted Ceiling & Electric Fire creating the Perfect Space for Social Gatherings.

Patio Doors off Living Area access the Private, Landscaped Garden with Mature Trees & Paved Patio Area.

Quality Fitted Kitchen with Recessed Lighting has Tiled Floor & Splashback.

Separate Utility Room with Fitted Units & Recently Replaced Gas Boiler.

Fitted Wardrobes in Both Bedrooms with Bespoke Fitted Bed & Underneath Storage Drawers in Front Bedroom.

Bath & Overhead Electric Shower in Bathroom with Tiled Floor & Bath Surround.

Attic Room with Velux Windows & Recessed Lighting would make an Ideal Home Office or Games Room with Excellent Broadband in the Area.

Attic W.C. with Velux Window has Space & is Plumbed for Bath and off Street Parking on Cobble-lock Driveway.

Services: Mains Water, Sewerage, Electricity, Natural Gas & Broadband.

For more info on this property please click the following link https://tommcdonald.ie/properties/67-whitefields

Contact Auctioneer:
Phone: 057 862 3643
Mail: info@tommcdonald.ie 
Upper Main Street, Cooltederry, Portalington, Laois
Postcode: R32 V076

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media