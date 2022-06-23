The Cheesecake Fairy, Where Magic Happens!
Local woman Joyce Tooher has recently set up her own small business called The Cheesecake Fairy.
Having only set up the business last month, she has already gained nearly 600 followers on Instagram and one lucky follower has won a free cheesecake!
Creations range from Strawberry, Lemon, Raspberry, Rainbow, Oreo, Crunchie, Flake and many more even including Baileys! Personal requests are taken and all events are catered for including weddings, birthdays and communions.
All orders are placed through The Cheesecake Fairy on Instagram, collection and delivery are also both available.
Head over to https://www.instagram.com/the.cheesecakefairy/ to follow the page and see what creations are available.
