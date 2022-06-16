Ireland's Biggest & Best Teen Disco at Limerick Racecourse!

Ireland's Biggest & Best Teen Disco is coming to Limerick Racecourse with Special Guest DJ Marty Guilfoyle on Friday 24th June 2022.
Gates open 7pm and the event will start 7.30pm and finish at 10.30pm
Tickets €25 (including booking fee) can be purchased at https://embed.futureticketing.ie/c/limerick-teenage-disco/
(Fully Insured Venue / Fully supervised / Non Alcohol Bar in operation / Secure parking on site for parent / guardian)
* Sponsored content
