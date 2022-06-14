Exceptional family home now on the market from Tom McDonald & Associates

Tom McDonald & Associates - Experienced, Professional, Trusted – are delighted to offer to the market a Unique Opportunity to Acquire this Lovingly Maintained, Fully Furnished, 3 Bed, 2 Reception Bungalow, with High Ceilings on approximately 0.7 Acres.

This Beautiful Family Home with Sunny, South Facing Cobble Lock & Paved Yard, has Development Potential with Garage suitable for Conversion subject to P.P.

There is a Separate Independent Drive with Access to the Concrete Shed (with Electricity) & Paddock.

Located in a Country Setting yet just minutes’ drive to Portarlington Town Centre, Train Station & All Amenities, and a Short Drive to Monasterevin & M7 Motorway. This Superb Property extending to approximately 1,400 sq.ft., is comprised of Entrance Hall, Kitchen/Dining Area, Utility, 2 Living Rooms, 3 Bedrooms, Bathroom & En-Suite.

The Property Boasts Numerous Features and Must be Viewed to be Truly Appreciated.

The Front Manicured Garden & Tarred Driveway is a taste of the Attention to Detail in this Wonderful Home. In the Light Filled Kitchen/Dining Area there are French Doors to the Sunny, South Facing Walled Rear Yard with Beautiful Cobble Lock & Design Paved Area.

The Quality Fitted Kitchen with Tiled Splashback and Floor has Recessed Lighting and a Feature Stove with Back Boiler & Brick Façade to rear.

The Separate Utility Room with Quality Fitted Units, American Style Fridge Freezer, Washing Machine & Dryer has Access to Garage & Rear Yard.

There are 2 Reception Rooms, one off the Kitchen/Dining Area and one to the Front of the Home. The Front Dual Aspect Living Room has a Feature Solid Fuel Stove creating a Warm Atmosphere in the Evening.

The Family Bathroom is Fully Tiled and comes with a Separate Bath & Shower Unit with Electric Shower.

All Bedrooms are Good Sized Double Rooms & have Quality Wooden Flooring and Fitted Wardrobes. The Main Bedroom has a Fully Tiled En-Suite.

The Property Is Fully Alarmed.

Located at Hill View, Bishopswood Road, Portarlington, Co. Laois, R32 H2K0, this is the Ideal Family Home & is a Must View.

Services – Mains Water, Electricity, Broadband & Septic Tank. Dual Central Heating - Oil & Solid Fuel. BER No. 104887658.

Living Room 1 -4.830 m. X 3.609 m.

Living Room 2 -3.920 m. X 3.274 m.

Kitchen/Dining Area -4.249 m. X 4.862 m.

Utility Room -3.274 m. X 2.188 m.

Bedroom 1 -4.601 m. X 3.600 m.

En- Suite -1.172m. X 2.077 m.

Bedroom 2 -3.594 m. X 3.113 m.

Bedroom 3 -3.422 m. X 3.427 m.

Bathroom -3.124 m. X 2.220 m.

More images of this property can be viewed on www.tommcdonald.ie

