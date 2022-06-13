JOB ALERT: St Brigid's Credit Union are hiring a Finance Officer

St Brigid’s Credit Union are inviting applications for the position of Finance Officer.

St Brigid’s Credit Union is a progressive community-based financial services provider with assets of €96 million and a loan book of €27 million. It has a membership of 16,000 and a branch network across four offices: Clara, Moate, Ferbane and Banagher.

Our core value is to promote the financial wellbeing of our members, while also helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable. This role is fundamental to fulfilling our strategic ambition of ensuring our member service and community engagement positions us at the heart of the community while doing so in a sustainable financial manner.

The Finance Officer will have responsibility for the complete finance function. This includes overseeing all financial aspects of the Credit Union and for the flow of financial information to the CEO, Management Team, Board and, as required to external parties including the Central Bank.

Principal responsibilities of the role:

The position primarily involves financial reporting and development of a strong ‘internal controls’ framework based on legislative constraints and best practice. Additionally, you will help support analysis and modelling of the business through its on-going strategic evolution and support the CEO in providing financial leadership and consultancy to the Board and management group.

While the Finance Officer will be responsible for the day to day management of the finance function, he/she will support leadership for the financial health of the credit union, identifying issues that impact financial performance and anticipating potential future impacts, developing mitigations to address these issues as they arise.

Key Responsibilities:

- Report directly to the CEO and be a strong positive contributor to the Management

Team.

- Assist in the development and implementation of the Credit Union’s Strategic Plan and delivery of business targets.

- Manage the complete finance function of the Credit Union including preparation of monthly and annual financial statements and providing analysis of financial information.

- Overall responsible for budgetary control and forecasting.

- Report all financial information to the CEO, Management Team, Board and external stakeholders.

- Preparation and submission of regulatory returns.

- Develop and maintain an efficient, high quality system of internal control and reporting.

- Develop metrics/KPIs to measure and report on overall Credit Union performance.

- Review of investments, including portfolio reporting and decision making with the CEO, Investment committee, Board and external bodies.

- Continuous Improvement – identification of opportunities for improvement of analysis and reporting and implementation of efficiency models

- Responsibility for managing payroll and all ancillary processes

- Overall responsibility for Controls and Compliance in Accounts, EFT, Liquidity and cash management and bank reconciliations. Ensuring that all statutory requirements are met.

- Support the work of the Risk Management & DP officer, Compliance Officer, MLRO and Internal Auditor when required

- Support the management team in addressing the financial requirements of growth and cost management.

- Liaise with key stakeholders such as auditors and the Central Bank and ensure the timely completion of returns.

The successful candidate should have the following:

- Professional accounting qualification with a minimum of 5 years industry experience in a Finance Management role preferably in financial services

- Well established financial and commercial acumen.

- A thorough understanding of Credit Union rules and regulations

- Ability to plan/forecast, budget, design financial models and oversee implementation of financial strategies

- Excellent report writing and presentation skills

- Excellent administrative, organisational & business support skills

- Ability to multi-task and work calmly under pressure

- Excellent interpersonal, communication skills

- Appropriate attention to detail, to ensure the Credit Union meets its responsibilities as a regulated entity

- Proficiency in ICT skills across various applications.

- Full clean driving licence and own transport essential as the role requires commuting between branches and to other locations.

Note: Role is subject to Central Bank Fitness & Probity Regime Assessment

Applications for the position detailing education, experience and current salary should be made in writing and addressed to: Miriam Dolan, CEO, St. Brigid’s Credit Union Ltd., Church Street, Clara, Co. Offaly Or apply via email to: mdolan@claracreditunion.ie

Closing Date for receipt of applications is Friday, July 1, 2022

Short listing will apply, based on written applications against the criteria set out above.

St Brigid’s Credit Union Limited is an Equal Opportunities Employer. Canvassing will disqualify.