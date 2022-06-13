Music Sounds Better With You! Old Fort Festival Returns to Portlaoise

Kick off your summer of music the right way in the heart of the midlands at the Old Fort Quarter Festival in June 23rd – 26th 2022

Set your sights on the Fort this June as Aslan headlines Saturday night of The Old Fort Quarter Festival 2022, as part of their 40th Anniversary nationwide tour that culminates with a headline performance in the 3 Arena in September.

Over the forty years they have had numerous chart successes, toured the world, broken up, made up and given us some classic songs such as This Is and Crazy World. Today, Aslan continue to entertain the masses in many of Ireland’s and the UKs premier venues. The town will come alive when one of Ireland’s most loved and successful groups play to fans on Old Fort weekend.

What better way to kick off the first summer of freedom than heading for an evening of sunshine, pints and 90s and 00s nostalgia with Smash Hits and Transmitter headlining Sunday night of the festival. The Smash Hits live show and Transmitter have been getting the party started in venues, corporate events and festivals down through the years and the Old Fort Festival will be no different.

Friday night will see singer-songwriter, Damien Dempsey hit the Old Fort stage on his nationwide tour to mix traditional Irish folk with contemporary lyrics. He is sure to deliver a fantastic night and fans can expect a traditional Irish set filled with the classics ‘Apple of my Eye’ and ‘Sing All Our Cares Away’. It is one not to be missed!

The festival will kick-off on Thursday, 23rd June with The Whistlin' Donkeys fresh from their recent Sold Out performances including The BarrowLands in Glasgow. The 6 piece Irish Folk/Rock band from Co. Tyrone return to the Midlands to rock the main stage.

This year’s festival promises to be the largest yet with this star-studded line up on the Main Stage in Laois Music Centre, as well as FREE entertainment for all ages across Main Street and Fitzmaurice Plaza, Portlaoise.

PJ Kavanagh, head of the organising committee for the Old Fort Festival says: “festival plans are coming together for what promises to be one of the largest festivals in the Midlands. Tickets are flying out for all the headline shows a d we look forward to welcoming some of the best known Irish acts to Portlaoise next week.

Saturday and Sunday sees a bumper line up of activities for all ages including Heritage Events, Markets, Family fun activities on Main Street and FitzMaurice Place, a national Music Generation event on Sunday afternoon with bands from all over the country taking part, Celtic Con takes place in the Dunamaise Arts centre and so much more! For more info and ticket details check out www.oldfortquarter.ie

For further information please contact info@kavanaghsportlaoise.com



Tickets still available here



Follow the Old Fort Quarter

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

* Sponsored content