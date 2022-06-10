LITHA - A Summer Solstice Celebration

LITHA is a 4 day celebration of music and spoken word poetry across Tipperary to mark the longest days of the year, the Summer Solstice.

Litha was celebrated by the Celts to mark the period around the Summer Solstice and they believed that performing and celebrating would banish away evil spirits and usher in the warmest most plentiful part of the year.

To welcome the long summer days, CWB in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Tipperary County Council are hosting four shows in Roscrea, Carrick-On-Suir, Tipperary Town and Cahir from June 21 to June 24. These shows are suitable for all ages and tickets are only €5!

The celebrations will kick off at the magnificent Damer House, Roscrea on June 21, with HamSandwicH, who are fresh off their sold-out Irish tour, and Tipperary folk group Bog Bodies entertaining with exclusive acoustic sets.

On Wednesday June 22 we head down to Carrick-On-Suir with Phelim Drew, poet Stephen James Smith and Tipperary locals Kill ‘Em Charlie at the intimate Brewery Lane Theatre.

In Tipperary Town we will host an outdoor show at the Market Place with the enigmatic showman Jerry Fish (warming up for his exalted position of Ringmaster of Kaleidoscope Festival), Limerick's Kingfisher and special guests in performance on June 23rd.

Closing LITHA, DJ Kormac, who just successfully launched his label Always The Sound, along with a live string section and special guest vocalists will perform at St. Paul’s Church in the heart of Cahir on June 24.

Tickets for each show are priced at just €5 available here.

LITHA’s featured artists are outlined below:

HamsandwicH

One of the most enthralling live acts in recent times, HamsandwicH are well known for their incendiary live performances which has put them right at the top of the live acts to see today. With the combination of Niamh Farrell’s powerful yet sweet vocal and Podge McNamee’s juxstaposing baritone the band are given it’s signature calling card. If ever there was a band to feed off their audience it is HamsandwicH. Each show is bona fide celebration with everything from balloons and confetti to their unique crowd interaction on display.

Bog Bodies

Bog Bodies are a heavy folk band from North Tipperary, their eclectic sound and poetic songwriting lies somewhere in-between Rage Against the Machine and Christy Moore, with a healthy dash of traditional Irish and world music thrown in for good measure.

After blistering live sets at this years Westival, and Uisneach Fire Festival, as well as a sold out gig at TempleBar Tradfest 2022, they are taking their high energy live show to slew of Irish festivals this summer.

To date, Bog Bodies have released 3 singles with music videos in the lead up to their debut album ‘Reclaim the Ritual’ for release August 2022.

Phelim Drew & Ger Kiely

Phelim And Ger have been playing together for a while now and one of the best compliments they’ve received have highlighted their serious attitude to having fun and celebrating their musical influences from The Dubliners to Blind Willie Johnson. Mixing a genuine folk sensitivity with smoking guitar attitude we aim to take on some expectations and hopefully meet new ears.

Stephen James Smith

Stephen James Smith is a Dublin poet and playwright central to the rise of the vibrant spoken word scene in Ireland today. To date, his poetry videos have amassed over 3 million views online.

In 2017 he was commissioned by St. Patrick’s Festival to write a new poem as a “celebratory narrative” of Ireland. The resultant piece ‘My Ireland’ is accompanied by a short film by Director Myles O’Reilly, arranged and mixed by Conor O’Brien (Villagers), with music by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Loah, Saint Sister, Eithne Ní Chatháin (aka Inni-K) and Ye Vagabonds. It has been viewed over 300,000 times online and was screened at London Film Festival in Trafalgar Square on March 17th. The poem was in many ways a follow on from Smith’s previous poetry video Dublin You Are, which itself clocked up in excess of 250k views.

Kill 'Em Charlie

Hailing from Tipperary, Kill 'Em Charlie are a 5-piece indie rock outfit.

They released their debut EP, "I Hope This Works for You ('Cause it Does for Me)", on October 30 2020. The 5 track EP has been described as ‘A breath of fresh into life experiences through vivid lyricism, layered on top of an impressive instrumentation that keeps you guessing from start to finish’.

They have gone on to release their new single 'Hazey' in late 2021 which is available on all major streaming platforms. This is the band's first release since their debut EP and this new single marks a new chapter in the band's journey as they take on a faster, louder and more energetic sound.

For fans of Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, Franz Ferdinand and Catfish and Bottlemen; Eoghan (Vocals/Guitar), Alex (Guitar), George (Bass), Patrick (Guitar) and Damon (Drums), are now looking to leave their mark on the Indie scene with more releases and big plans coming this year!

Jerry Fish

Jerry Fish is renowned as much for his showmanship as he is for his music. He's a carnival creator, circus ringmaster - complete with Vaudeville moustache - a playwright, singer, songwriter and poet.

Spawned from his Electric Picnic shows which became so popular that they gave him his very own stage "Wherever Jerry Fish goes, the circus is not far behind," he says. "It's a monster, but I love that whole fraternity. My motto is 'unity through diversity'. In a circus, everyone mucks in.”

After a well documented and difficult 18 months Jerry returns to theatres to bring us his enchanting “Songs & Tall tales of Jerry Fish.” Every show is a unique live theatrical experience that dissolves all boundaries between performer and audience.

With two recent releases, both penned by the late Daniel Johnston; ‘The Story of An Artist’ and ‘True Love Will Find You in The End’ (feat. Wallis Bird) and a new album in the pipeline things look to get busy for Jerry once again.

Mr. Fish's genre bending and idiosyncratic style of entertainment has made him a household name within the Irish Music industry. With two Platinum selling solo albums, an MTV award and IRMA Music Award, and a solid reputation as a supreme and spectacular showman.

We invite you to join Jerry Fish to ‘Celebrate’ the life of Ireland’s Greatest Showman!

Kingfisher

Kingfisher are an indie/folk band based in Limerick. The group's debut single, 'flowers-fire' was added to New Music Friday UK, and secured them a support slot at Live at the Docklands in front of 4000 people. Taking inspiration from the likes of Mumford and Sons, Bears Den and U2, the trio's scoping, cinematic sound has attracted considerable attention. Recent support for both Hermitage Green and Hudson Taylor have cemented the outfit's reputation as rising stars in Irish music.

Kormac

With a brand new label up and running, a new album imminent and several film scores under his belt, Kormac returns for an intimate show at St. Paul’s Church, Cahir, as part of LITHA, featuring a live string section led by Ken Rice and special guest vocalists and instrumentalists.

Kormac started out as a hip-hop scratch DJ and MPC beat-maker.

He has matured into an artist who brings a totally unique approach to his art, twisting samples and meticulous recordings of acoustic instruments into something entirely unique.

His latest project, Equivalent Exchange, saw him write a full suite of material for an orchestra and a host of collaborators including Loah, Eimear Noone, Jack O’ Rourke and Stephen James Smith while working with acclaimed artist, Maser, on artwork and show visuals. They performed the material to a sold out Vicar Street and at festivals across the country.

While making his last album, Doortspes, he literally showed up at the doors of legendary author, Irvine Welsh, Mercury Music Prize Winner, Speech Debelle, Texan legend, Micah P. Hinson and a host of others to collaborate and produce a record that sounds like nothing else.

He’s well known for his daring live shows. Sometimes he performs with a full ensemble, Kormac’s Big Band (brass, strings, drums, electronics, bass, guitar and guest vocalists.) For club shows, he brings his studio set up, a drummer and a massive LED wall showing bespoke visuals for alternative takes on his own material.

His last album got him nominated for the Meteor choice music prize. He’s played festivals including Glastonbury, Bestival, Electric Picnic, Sonar and toured the UK, Europe, Eastern Europe, Australia and Canada alongside luminaries Portishead, Nas, Flaming Lips, Sonic Youth, Snarky Puppy and a host of others. Current streaming figures are in excess of 40 million.

He has just written the soundtracks for two multi-episodic TV series and has put the final touches to his next album. Kormac is currently scoring a feature film due for release during late summer 2022.

www.kormacmusic.com